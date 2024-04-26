Verge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.09 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Verge has a market cap of $90.80 million and $8.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.00758096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00136231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00103441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.