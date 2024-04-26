Zcash Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $22.83 or 0.00035870 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $372.78 million and approximately $46.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

