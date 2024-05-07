Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $327.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

