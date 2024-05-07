Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.12 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS and its FY24 guidance at €0.62-0.66 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €26.67 ($28.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.63 and a 200-day moving average of €29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($24.73) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €34.29 ($36.87).

Get Our Latest Research Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.