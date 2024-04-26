United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 110,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,609. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

