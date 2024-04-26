United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.
United Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 110,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,609. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00.
United Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on UBSI
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.