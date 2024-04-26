Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Stericycle updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.500 EPS.

SRCL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 205,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,437. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

