Spire Wealth Management Purchases 103 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.33. 187,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

