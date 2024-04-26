Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,668. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

