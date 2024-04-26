Brokers Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $7.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.88. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,022,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

