FY2026 EPS Estimates for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Lifted by Analyst

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Metals Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,958. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,676,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

