Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 57,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

