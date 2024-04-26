Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,922 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 777,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,823. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.