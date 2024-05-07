National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 248.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

