Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock valued at $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.6 %

VRT stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

