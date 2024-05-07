Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,244 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

