Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,867 shares of company stock worth $104,433. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

