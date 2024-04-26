Bailard Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,417. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

