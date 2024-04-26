Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

FPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 25,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $520.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

