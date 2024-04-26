Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

