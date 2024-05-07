Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 7,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 657,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 648,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.