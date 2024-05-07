The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

