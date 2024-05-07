SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $491.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 4.18.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at $154,580,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 398,218 shares of company stock worth $4,787,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

