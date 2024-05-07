Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.31.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

