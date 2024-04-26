Bailard Inc. Sells 607 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

EOG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 238,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,094. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

