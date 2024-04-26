Markel Group (MKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.50 per share for the quarter.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Markel Group to post $80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $99 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Markel Group stock traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,439.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,484.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,444.99. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,272.43 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.