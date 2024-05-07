Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Expedia Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.