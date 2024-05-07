Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $12,015,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.