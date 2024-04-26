Community Bank N.A. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 7,702,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,631,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.