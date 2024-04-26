Community Bank N.A. Sells 14,559 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,357,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 9,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

