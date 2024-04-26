Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,069.38. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $753.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

