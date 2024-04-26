First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 million, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Insider Activity

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $33,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.