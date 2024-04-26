Gear Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.69. The company had a trading volume of 251,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 3.73.
Gear Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
