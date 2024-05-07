Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $365.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.