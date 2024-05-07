Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.
SAVE stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $365.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $19.69.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
