Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMMB opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

