Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

