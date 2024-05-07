Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

