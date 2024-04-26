WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $224.17 and last traded at $225.22. Approximately 14,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 133,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.17.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 152.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

