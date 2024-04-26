Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 66.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $663.89. 14,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $647.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.24. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $440.01 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

