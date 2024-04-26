Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,164,000 after buying an additional 286,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after acquiring an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,744,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 300,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

