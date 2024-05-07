Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 136,369 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,369 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. 908,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,137. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

