Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 97 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXPI stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 123,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,165. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average of $219.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

