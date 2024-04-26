Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,562,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,545. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.64. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $244.07 and a one year high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.