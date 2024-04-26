California Water Service Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.
California Water Service Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,098. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than California Water Service Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.