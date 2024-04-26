Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 891 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after acquiring an additional 826,591 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $29,768,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8 %

BJ opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

