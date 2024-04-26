Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
CPKF opened at $17.20 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
