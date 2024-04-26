Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

CPKF opened at $17.20 on Friday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

