Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.