Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.96.

RCI.B stock opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The company has a market cap of C$21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

