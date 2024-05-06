Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 252.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.