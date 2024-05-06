Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $209.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

