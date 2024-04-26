Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

